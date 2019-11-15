#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Sena-NCP-Congress government will complete 5-year term: Sharad Pawar

Updated : November 15, 2019 03:05 PM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar took a dig at former CM Devendra Fadnavis remark that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will not survive for more than six months.
Sharad Pawar also said his party was holding talks with only the Sena, the Congress and its allies and nobody beyond these.
Representatives of the three parties met in Mumbai on Thursday and prepared a draft CMP.
