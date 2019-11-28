Sena-NCP-Cong common minimum programme promises 80% job reservation for local youth

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance in Maharashtra have released their common minimum programme for the next five years.

In a slowing economy, the alliance partners have promised as much as 80 percent job reservation for local youth of the state. The CPM also promises fellowships for educated but unemployed youth of the state. Vacant posts in the state government also shall be filled immediately, promises the release.

The 10-point agenda which was released a short time back lays emphasis on farmer welfare too.

The alliance partners have promised immediate relief to farmers who are struggling due to premature floods and rains. A loan waiver is the offering.

The common programme also says that the crop insurance scheme of the state shall be revised for faster compensation to struggling farmers.

The CMP also promises to give high priority to women’s safety. Girls from economically weaker sections will be given free education and working women’s hostels will be constructed in cities and district headquarters. Honorarium for Anganwadi sevikas and Asha workers will be increased.

Another notable promise is boosting the healthcare sector in the state. One Rupee Clinics will be opened at the taluk level for pathological tests. Super-specialty hospitals and medical colleges will be opened in a phased manner in all districts. A health insurance cover is also mooted for all citizens in the state.