Selling impeachment: Democrats search for common message against Donald Trump

Updated : September 26, 2019 09:48 AM IST

Facing the tough task of selling voters on an impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump, Democrats struggled on Wednesday to craft a unified message explaining why he might deserve to be removed from office.
In the halls of Congress, on the campaign trail and on social media, many Democrats said Trump's pressure on Ukraine's president to investigate Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden was a clear-cut argument for an impeachment inquiry.
Democrats with military and intelligence backgrounds described the impeachment investigation as a duty, not a political fight they relished.
