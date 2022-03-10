Sekmai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sekmai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sekmai is an assembly constituency in the Imphal West district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Sekmai legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Sekmai was won by Heikham Dingo Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Khwairakpam Devendro Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Khwairakpam Devendro Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Heikham Dingo Singh garnered 13163 votes, securing 54.82 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2532 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.54 percent.

The Sekmai constituency has a literacy level of 86.08 percent.