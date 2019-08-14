Security tightened in Punjab ahead of I-Day; passengers frisked at railway stations

Punjab is under heightened vigil as intelligence reports suggest possibilities of a terror attack ahead of Independence Day.

The state, which shares its western border with Pakistan, has received specific inputs regarding a possible terror attack. Consequently, security arrangements have been tightened at railway stations in Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar and Bathinda. Frisking of passengers is being done diligently. Senior police officials of these districts themselves are doing the rounds of the railway stations regularly to ensure strict implementation.

Ludhiana, one of the most prominent cities in the state, is particularly in focus as it houses some top industrial units and military cantonments. Metal detectors and additional troops of Railway Police Force have been deployed at the Ludhiana railway station.

Ludhiana Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Sikand informed that at least 250 personnel have been pressed into service. He said checking at the railway station will continue till August 15.

While calling it a special step, Sikand clarified that the tight security was not necessitated by the Centre's decision to change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohali, neighbouring city of Punjabâ€™s capital Chandigarh and home to the IT industry, has also been placed under security. Many check-posts have been put up to keep a tab on the vehicles coming from other states.

On its part, the RPF has stationed men not only on railway platforms but also inside trains. It is learnt that police in all the districts have received instructions from the headquarters to intensify security.

There is increased vigil at educational institutes where Kashmiri students are enrolled. Three Kashmiris were arrested with AK-47 and explosives from an educational institute in Jalandhar in October last year. This April, another Kashmiri student was arrested from Central University at Bathinda over suspected terror links.

Called Operation Alert, a routine security drill along the stateâ€™s western border is under way from August 7 to August 21 to check any infiltration bid.

Pakistanâ€™s role

Of late, Pakistan is believed to have given a major push to the Khalistan movement. Many Khalistani separatists were spotted at the foundation-laying ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, a road between India and Pakistan that connects two Sikh shrines in both the countries.

Against the backdrop of the prevailing situation in J&K, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security agencies in Srinagar to review the readiness to meet any contingency in the region.

According to an army spokesperson, Singh highlighted that over the past few days, Pakistan has given a renewed impetus to militants at its launch pads on its side of the Line of Control.

In response to India revoking J&K's special status, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that India could face another Pulwama-like attack.

Delhi Metro has been put on red alert and security has been tightened in Mumbai too after intelligence agencies learnt Pakistan-backed sleeper cells might try to activate. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has also put all the key airports in the country on high alert.