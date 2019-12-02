Politics
Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence post-SPG withdrawal
Updated : December 02, 2019 05:37 PM IST
The incident, reported to have occurred five days back, was confirmed by Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra.
The SPG Act has been amended to only provide cover to the prime minister.
