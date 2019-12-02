Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence post-SPG withdrawal

Following the withdrawal of SPG cover from the Gandhis, a security breach has occurred at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's Lodhi Estate residence when five people reached the porch area on the pretext of getting a photo clicked.

The incident, reported to have occurred five days back, was confirmed by Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra. Asked if they were party men or somebody else, he said: "They were not from the party... this is a serious matter, a complete breach of security norms."

At around 2 pm on November 26, a black Scorpio SUV drove towards Priyanka Gandhi's residence and as a meeting was going on in her office, her aide came out and enquired what they wanted. The car occupants, comprising two men, three women and a child, said they just wanted to have a photo clicked with Priyanka Gandhi.

When Priyanka Gandhi's office enquired about the breach from the Central Reserve Police Force, which is now responsible for her security, they said that access to the residence is controlled by the Delhi Police and a blame game began, an aide said.