Security beefed up outside Narayan Rane's residence as protests erupt over 'slap Uddhav' remark

Security has been beefed up outside the residence of Union Minister Narayan Rane in Mumbai after he stoked controversy for using objectionable language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The BJP leader had said during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of BJP that he would have slapped Thackeray over the latter's 'ignorance' of the year of India's independence.

The Nashik Police said that it has sent notice to Rane in connection with an FIR against him and asked him to appear at the police station on September 2.

Maharashtra: Police personnel deployed outside the residence of Union Minister Narayan Rane in Mumbai.



The Union Minister was arrested on Tuesday over his controversial remarks against Thackeray. He was granted bail by a court at Mahad late last night. The magistrate's court denied the police's request for his custody but asked Rane to attend the Mahad police station on two days.

"Satyamev Jayate" (truth always prevails), Rane tweeted after getting bail and on his way back to Mumbai. Cases were registered against Rane at Nashik and Pune as the remark set off angry protests by workers of the ruling Shiv Sena.

While addressing a BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Rane had said, "It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech (on August 15). Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap." Rane defended his remarks against Thackeray, saying he hasn't committed any crime by making them.

Rane's remarks against Thackeray set off protests in Mumbai and several other cities which included pelting of stones and vandalising offices of BJP in some areas by Shiv Sena cadres.

With inputs from PTI