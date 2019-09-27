Politics
Section 144 imposed in several areas in Mumbai ahead of Sharad Pawar's visit to ED office
Updated : September 27, 2019 11:14 AM IST
Section 144 is imposed in areas which come under the jurisdictions of Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Marine Drive, Azad Maidan, Dongri, J.J. Marg and MRA Marg Police Station.
On Tuesday, the law enforcement agency named Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar, in an alleged Rs 25,000-crore scam in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Ltd.
Though the ED has not served summons to him, Pawar will go to the ED Office in Ballard Estate at 2 pm.
