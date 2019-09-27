Section 144 imposed in several areas in Mumbai ahead of Sharad Pawar's visit to ED office

Ahead of Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar's visit to the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai, the city police have issued prohibitory orders in at least seven areas, imposing Section 144, banning assembly of five or more persons.

Section 144 is imposed in areas which come under the jurisdictions of Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Marine Drive, Azad Maidan, Dongri, J.J. Marg and MRA Marg Police Station.

On Tuesday, the law enforcement agency named Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar, in an alleged Rs 25,000-crore scam in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Ltd.

Though the ED has not served summons to him, Pawar will go to the ED Office in Ballard Estate at 2 pm.

On Thursday, the NCP supremo had appealed to all his supporters and activists not to gather around the ED office, maintain calm, co-operate with the police and investigation agencies and not to inconvenience the public in any manner.

Since yesterday, the police have deployed massive security, erected barricades, and imposed other restrictions in parts of South Mumbai to ward off any untoward incidents.

The move — which has been severely castigated by all opposition parties —came ahead of the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections, creating a huge political storm.

Deciding to pose a headlong challenge to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena combine, on Wednesday, an unfazed Pawar announced he would voluntarily visit the probe agency office to offer full cooperation for any investigation and experience the ED's 'hospitality'.