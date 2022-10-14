'Secret ballot' to mixing — here’s how Congress will elect its president on Oct 17

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The first non-Gandhi to be elected as Congress boss has been promised a ‘free and fair’ playing field by the party’s Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry, candidate Shashi Tharoor’s misgivings notwithstanding. The result will be out on October 19.

The preparations for the Congress presidential election are in full swing and over 9,000 delegates from Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) will elect the next party chief on October 17. Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are in the fray.

The last electoral contest for the top post of the party took place in 2000. In this election, Sonia Gandhi handed a crushing defeat to Jitendra Prasada.

However, this year, with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staying out of the party’s presidential poll, it will be the first time in over 22 years that a non-Gandhi would be at the helm of the grand old party.

Election date, timing and result

The elections will take place on October 17 in every state capital from 10 am to 4 pm, the Chairman of the Congress Central Election Authority, Madhusudan Mistry confirmed.

The ballot boxes will be brought to the AICC headquarters in Delhi on October 19 where the counting will take place on the same day. The ballot boxes will be brought by flight and the party has requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to ensure safe transportation.

On counting day, all the ballot papers from different states would be mixed to ensure no one is aware of which candidate received how many votes from a particular state. The mixing will be carried out in the presence of the authorised agents of the two contenders and the counting will begin after that.

The results of the elections will be announced on October 19 once the counting is over.

Election details

The party is set to hold the polls at 67 booths set up in all the states. A special camp booth will be set up by the CEA for Rahul Gandhi and others who are participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The CEA chairman also said in AICC, a special booth will be set up for all the senior leaders, working committee members and those delegates belonging to different PCCs but are staying in Delhi.

Mistry also announced that general secretaries of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), state in-charges, secretaries and joint secretaries will not be allowed to vote in the upcoming presidential election from the states assigned to them, instead they need to cast their votes at booths in their home states or AICC offices.

Secret ballot

The CEA has also announced that the upcoming Congress presidential election will be held by a “secret ballot” and nobody will get to know who voted for whom. This is a part of the CEA’s efforts to conduct a “free and fair election.”

The announcement came days after Shashi Tharoor talked about an “uneven playing field” in the polls.

Responding to Tharoor’s statement Mistry said, the allegations are false and if there is any wrongdoing, the CEA will rectify it, the New Indian Express reported.