Politics
SDG India Index 2019: Kerala tops the chart, Bihar is the worst performer
Updated : December 30, 2019 02:00 PM IST
Kerala is followed by Himachal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Goa.
Bihar is the worst performer on the SDG India index.
The newly-created Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are ranked at the bottom in their category.
