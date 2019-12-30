SDG India Index 2019: Kerala tops the chart, Bihar is the worst performer

Kerala topped the charts among states as NITI Aayog on Monday launched the second edition of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index in New Delhi. The Index documents the progress made by India’s States and Union Territories towards implementing the 2030 SDG targets.

Kerala is followed by Himachal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Goa.

Bihar is the worst performer on the SDG India index. Uttar Pradesh has improved its score from 42 in 2018 to 55 in 2019 and is the highest gainer among states.

Amongst Union territories, Chandigarh topped the list, while Puducherry is ranked second. Dadra and Nagar Haveli has been ranked third among Union territories.

The newly-created Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are ranked at the bottom in their category.

NITI Aayog also launched the Dashboard 2019-20. The SDG India Index and Dashboard track the progress of States and rank all States and Union Territories on 100 indicators drawn from Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's National Indicator Framework, comprising 306 indicators.

It indicates where the country and its States and UTs currently are on SDG implementation. It also charts the distance to be travelled to reach the SDG targets.

The Index covers 16 out of 17 SDGs and a qualitative assessment on Goal 17.