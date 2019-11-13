SC upholds disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs but allows them to contest polls

The Supreme Court has upheld the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs but rejected the Assembly Speaker's decision to disqualify them for the entire term. The top court, however, refrained from commenting on the validity of the resignation though.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana ruled that the Assembly Speaker is not empowered to disqualify MLAs till the end of the term of the House, allowing the MLAs to contest the upcoming bypolls in the state.

The SC commented that defection and horse-trading lead to disqualification and unstable governments. "There is a growing trend of the Speaker acting against the constitutional duty of being neutral. Further, horsetrading and corrupt practices associated with defection and change of loyalty for lure of office or wrong reasons have not abated. Thereby the citizens are denied stable governments. "

"In these circumstances, there is a need to consider strengthening certain aspects, so that such undemocratic practices are discouraged and checked," said the top court.

Former Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 Karnataka MLAs belonging to Congress and JD(S) in July. The lawmakers had filed petitions against the order.