SC orders reconvening Assembly, directs Kamal Nath govt to undergo floor test tomorrow

Updated : March 19, 2020 09:59 PM IST

With regard to 16 rebel Congress MLAs, the court directed the Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh police to ensure that there shall be no restraint or hindrance on any of them taking recourse to their rights and liberties as citizens.
Taking note of Governor Lalji Tandon's letter that there was no provision of recording of division of votes in MP assembly by pressing of buttons, it said that voting shall take place "by show of hands".
Earlier, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had sought immediate floor test in the assembly as directed by the Governor.
