Sawaijpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sawaijpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sawaijpur is an assembly constituency in the Hardoi district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sawaijpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Hardoi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sawaijpur was won by Kunvar Madhvendra Pratap of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Padamrag Singh Yadav.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Rajani Tiwari.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kunvar Madhvendra Pratap garnered 92601 votes, securing 39.94 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26970 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.63 percent.