Savarkar's grandson threatens FIR against Rahul Gandhi, says 'some in Cong also unhappy with remark'

Amid the escalating controversy over Rahul Gandhi’s recent Savarkar remarks, Hindutva ideologue’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Tuesday said a few Congressmen are also not happy with Veer Savarkar being defamed.

In a warning to the Gandhi scion, Ranjit Savarkar said, "I will file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi if he does not apologise for his statement on Savarkar."

"I will file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi if he does not apologise for his statement on Savarkar," says Ranjit Savarkar, Grandson of VD Savarkar pic.twitter.com/AKJJAbIMPc — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

Speaking to CNN-News18 later, Ranjit challenged Rahul Gandhi to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised.

"Congress party is doing so garner votes of Muslims. I already have a criminal defamation case against both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in a local court in Maharashtra," Ranjit Savarkar added.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. Addressing a press conference in Delhi over his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone".

Ranjit Savarkar on Tuesday added that while Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have a lot of respect for Savarkar personally, "they should go ahead and ask Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his statements on Savarkar."

The grandson of late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar had earlier also sought action against Rahul Gandhi for his comments and challenged the Congress leader to show documents that prove he had apologised to the British.

Calling such comments childish, Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Monday said, "Rahul Gandhi is saying he won’t apologise as he isn’t Savarkar. I challenge him to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised".

"Using the names of patriots to promote politics is wrong and deplorable. Action must be taken," Savarkar said.

