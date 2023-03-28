English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsSavarkar's grandson threatens FIR against Rahul Gandhi, says 'some in Cong also unhappy with remark'

Savarkar's grandson threatens FIR against Rahul Gandhi, says 'some in Cong also unhappy with remark'

Savarkar's grandson threatens FIR against Rahul Gandhi, says 'some in Cong also unhappy with remark'
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By News18.com  Mar 28, 2023 3:10:06 PM IST (Published)

In a warning to the Gandhi scion, Ranjit Savarkar said, "I will file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi if he does not apologise for his statement on Savarkar."

Amid the escalating controversy over Rahul Gandhi’s recent Savarkar remarks, Hindutva ideologue’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Tuesday said a few Congressmen are also not happy with Veer Savarkar being defamed.

Recommended Articles

View All
From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry

From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry

Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

In a warning to the Gandhi scion, Ranjit Savarkar said, "I will file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi if he does not apologise for his statement on Savarkar."


Speaking to CNN-News18 later, Ranjit challenged Rahul Gandhi to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised.
Also Read: BJP may gain nothing politically from Rahul Gandhi’s legally correct disqualification as MP
"Congress party is doing so garner votes of Muslims. I already have a criminal defamation case against both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in a local court in Maharashtra," Ranjit Savarkar added.
Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. Addressing a press conference in Delhi over his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone".

Ranjit Savarkar on Tuesday added that while Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have a lot of respect for Savarkar personally, "they should go ahead and ask Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his statements on Savarkar."

The grandson of late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar had earlier also sought action against Rahul Gandhi for his comments and challenged the Congress leader to show documents that prove he had apologised to the British.

Calling such comments childish, Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Monday said, "Rahul Gandhi is saying he won’t apologise as he isn’t Savarkar. I challenge him to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised".

"Using the names of patriots to promote politics is wrong and deplorable. Action must be taken," Savarkar said.

Also Read: Delhi HC directs DMRC to pay Rs 4800 crore arbitral award to R Infra 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

controversial remarks on Veer SavarkarSavarkar remark

Previous Article

Hiring in services and manufacturing to see 10% jump in April-June 2023 compared to last year: Report

Next Article

Zomato, Kotak Mahindra Prime join hands with Gogoro to accelerate EV adoption by delivery partners

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X