Politics
Saudi Arabia's king's bodyguard reportedly shot dead in 'dispute'
Updated : September 29, 2019 04:42 PM IST
A prominent bodyguard to Saudi Arabia's King Salman was shot and killed in what authorities described as a personal dispute, state TV reported Sunday, offering few details on an incident that shocked the kingdom.
Details remained vague. While officials posted condolences for al-Fagham, the first official word of his death came in a single tweet by Saudi state television.
The daily newspaper Okaz, while offering no details on the shooting that led to his death, described al-Fagham in a headline as: "The Keeper of Kings."
