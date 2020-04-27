Politics Saudi Arabia scraps execution for those who committed crimes as minors: Commission Updated : April 27, 2020 06:45 AM IST Saudi Arabia's human rights record came under intense international scrutiny after the murder of a prominent Saudi journalist in 2018. The kingdom had executed 184 people in 2019, including at least one person charged with a crime committed as a minor. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365