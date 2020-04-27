  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares edge ahead, eyes on BOJ easing
Oil prices fall as crude in U.S. storage nears all-time high
Cheaper oil, foreign flows a tailwind for Indian rupee
Home Politics
Politics

Saudi Arabia scraps execution for those who committed crimes as minors: Commission

Updated : April 27, 2020 06:45 AM IST

Saudi Arabia's human rights record came under intense international scrutiny after the murder of a prominent Saudi journalist in 2018.
The kingdom had executed 184 people in 2019, including at least one person charged with a crime committed as a minor.
Saudi Arabia scraps execution for those who committed crimes as minors: Commission

You May Also Like

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

These five Sensex firms add Rs 1.63 lakh crore in valuation last week, RIL leads the rally

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement