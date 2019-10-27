Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in desert' as outrage fades over critic's murder
Updated : October 27, 2019 05:49 PM IST
Dozens of global policymakers and tycoons will attend a Saudi Arabia investment summit starting Tuesday, helping the kingdom turn the page on a critic's murder that triggered a mass boycott last year.
A strong turnout at the three-day Future Investment Initiative (FII), nicknamed "Davos in the desert", would further rehabilitate de facto ruler crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's image, a year on from the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The Washington Post columnist's murder last October at Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate triggered one of the top crude exporter's worst crises and prompted a wave of business and political leaders to pull out of the glitzy annual conference at the last minute.
