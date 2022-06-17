In connection with a money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his associates, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at multiple locations in the national capital region on Friday.

Searches are being carried out at least 10 residential and business locations by the officials of the federal probe agency.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested by the ED on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in judicial custody at present. A day after his arrest during a court hearing the ED sought a 14-day custody order for Jain. The agency told the Delhi court that Jain was evasive during questioning.

"He gave answers contrary to collected evidence," the ED said, saying it is likely the evidence in the case might be tampered with till "we trace the full trail of money".

Timeline of ED's probe and Satyendar Jain's custody:

April: ED attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.

June 6: Raids were conducted by the ED at multiple locations belonging to Jain, his wife, and associates who had either directly or indirectly helped him or were in committing money laundering.

June 9: The Special CBI Court The Special CBI Court sent him to the agency's custody . This was extended for five days.

June 14: The court reserved the order on his bail plea till Saturday (June 18).

The agency had claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after similar raids were conducted against Jain's family and others after his arrest.

Jain is the minister for health, industries, power, home, urban development and water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. His arrest also created political tension between AAP and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). After Jain’s arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called the money laundering case against him "fake". Sisodia claimed that "the BJP is afraid of losing the election", and Jain "was arrested to prevent him from going to Himachal.

On the other hand, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari attacked AAP by calling it a party whose ministers are hawala businessmen.

(With inputs from PTI)