Satara Lok Sabha bypoll results: BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale trailing against NCP's Shriniwas Patil

In Satara Lok Sabha bypoll results, BJP candidate Udayanraje Bhosale trailing behind NCP nominee Shriniwas Patil by 10,000 votes.

The Satara bypoll was necessitated after NCP MP Bhosale quit the party and his Lok Sabha seat and joined the ruling BJP, which renominated him from the western Maharashtra constituency. Bhosale's main challenger is Srinivas Patil of the NCP.

Voters in Navlewadi village in Satara have claimed that malfunctioning of an EVM during the Lok Sabha bypoll resulted into votes cast in favour of NCP contestant Patil going into the "account" of Bhosale of BJP. Election officials have denied the claim of villagers.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "It is a very shocking incident. Each vote cast was going into the BJP's favour. People are wondering how come each malfunctioning EVM in the country contributes to the BJP's account."