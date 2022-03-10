SAS Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check SAS Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

SAS Nagar is an assembly constituency in the Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The SAS Nagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, SAS Nagar was won by Balbir Singh Sidhu of the INC. He defeated AAP's Narinder Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Balbir Singh Sidhu.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Balbir Singh Sidhu garnered 66,844 votes, securing 47.47 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 27,873 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.8 percent.

The total number of voters in the SAS Nagar constituency stands at 2,38,998 with 1,14,295 male voters and 1,24,693 female voters.