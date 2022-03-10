0

Sarojini Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sarojini Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Sarojini Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Sarojini Nagar constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Sarojini Nagar is an assembly constituency in the Lucknow district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Sarojini Nagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.
The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sarojini Nagar was won by Swati Singh of the BJP.
He defeated SP's Anurag Alias Anurag Yadav.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Sharda Pratap Shukla.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Swati Singh garnered 108506 votes, securing 37.31 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 34179 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.75 percent.
