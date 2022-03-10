Sareni Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sareni Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sareni is an assembly constituency in the Rae Bareli district of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sareni legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sareni was won by Dhirendra Bahadur Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Thakur Prasad Yadav.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Devendra Pratap Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dhirendra Bahadur Singh garnered 65,873 votes, securing 32.16 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 13,007 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.35 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sareni constituency stands at

3.52 lakh with 1.87 lakh male voters and 1.64 lakh female voters.