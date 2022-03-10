Sardulgarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sardulgarh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sardulgarh is an assembly constituency in the Mansa district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Sardulgarh legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Sardulgarh was won by Dilraj Singh of the SAD. He defeated INC's Ajit Inder Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Ajit Inder Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dilraj Singh garnered 59420 votes, securing 38.67 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8857 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.76 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sardulgarh constituency stands at 1,81,679 with 85,492 male voters and 96,184 female voters.

The Sardulgarh constituency has a literacy level of 72.63 percent.