  Sardhana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sardhana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Sardhana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sardhana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Sardhana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Sardhana constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Sardhana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sardhana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.
Sardhana is an assembly constituency in the Meerut district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Sardhana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sardhana was won by Sangeet Singh Som of the BJP.
He defeated SP's Atul Pradhan.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Sangeet Singh Som.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Sangeet Singh Som garnered 97921 votes, securing 40.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 21625 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.04 percent.
The total number of voters in the Sardhana constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
