Sanvordem Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sanvordem Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin

Sanvordem is an assembly constituency in South Goa district. The Sanvordem legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Sanvordem was won by Deepak Prabhu Pauskar of the MAG. He defeated BJP's Ganesh Chandru Gaonkar.

Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Ganesh Chandru Gaonkar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Deepak Prabhu Pauskar garnered 14575 votes, securing 57.43 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5221 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.57 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sanvordem constituency stands at 29367 with 14234 male voters and 15133 female voters.