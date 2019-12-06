Politics
Santhali language makes debut in Rajya Sabha
Updated : December 06, 2019 03:24 PM IST
Sarojni Hembram of the Biju Janata Dal spoke in Santhali, an Austroasiatic-Munda language spoken mostly by tribals in Odisha.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who has encouraged MPs to use their local language for raising Zero Hour mentions.
Rajya Sabha has regular employees who translate statements made on the floor of the House in different recognised Indian languages into Hindi and English.
