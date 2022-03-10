Sanquelim Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sanquelim Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sanquelim is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Sanquelim legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Sanquelim was won by Dr Pramod Pandurang Sawant of the BJP. He defeated INC's Dharmesh Saglani. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Pramod Sawant.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Pramod Pandurang Sawant garnered 10058 votes, securing 42.44 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2131 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.99 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sanquelim constituency stands at 27491 with 13557 male voters and 13934 female voters.

The Sanquelim constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.