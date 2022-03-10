Sanour Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sanour Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sanour is an assembly constituency in the Patiala district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Sanour legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Sanour was won by Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra of the SAD. He defeated INC's Harinder Pal Singh Mann.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Lal Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra garnered 58867 votes, securing 35.72 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4870 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.96 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sanour constituency stands at 222969 with 105585 male voters and 117380 female voters.

The Sanour constituency has a literacy level of 63 percent.