Sanjay Raut says BJP, Shiv Sena like 'Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao'; backs Fadnavis' remarks

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday backed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis remarks saying both the parties are like Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Fadnavis had on Sunday said the saffron party and its former ally Shiv Sena are "not enemies" though there are differences of opinions on certain issues between them and added there are no "ifs and buts" in politics.

"We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact," Raut said.

Even state BJP president Chandrakant Patil backed Fadnavis's remarks and also clarified that the parties were not joining hands to form the government.

"Devendra Fadnavis has said that BJP, Shiv Sena are not enemies, it's 100% true but this doesn't mean that both will come together and form the government," said Patil.

#WATCH | "...There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies," BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said in Mumbai yesterday pic.twitter.com/3ROY1BRBid — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

The BJP and Shiv Sena have contested 2019 state polls together but parted ways due to a tiff over the chief minister's post. Shiv Sena then joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.