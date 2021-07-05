Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • politics>
    • Sanjay Raut says BJP, Shiv Sena like 'Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao'; backs Fadnavis' remarks

    Sanjay Raut says BJP, Shiv Sena like 'Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao'; backs Fadnavis' remarks

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had on Sunday said the saffron party and its former ally Shiv Sena are "not enemies" though there are differences of opinions on certain issues between them and added there are no "ifs and buts" in politics.

    Sanjay Raut says BJP, Shiv Sena like 'Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao'; backs Fadnavis' remarks
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday backed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis remarks saying both the parties are like Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Fadnavis had on Sunday said the saffron party and its former ally Shiv Sena are "not enemies" though there are differences of opinions on certain issues between them and added there are no "ifs and buts" in politics.
    "We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact," Raut said.
    Even state BJP president Chandrakant Patil backed Fadnavis's remarks and also clarified that the parties were not joining hands to form the government.
    "Devendra Fadnavis has said that BJP, Shiv Sena are not enemies, it's 100% true but this doesn't mean that both will come together and form the government," said Patil.
    The BJP and Shiv Sena have contested 2019 state polls together but parted ways due to a tiff over the chief minister's post. Shiv Sena then joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Punjab political scenario as Congress grapples with dissidence within

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco388.55 12.50 3.32
    Tata Steel1,155.80 19.80 1.74
    Eicher Motors2,702.95 41.95 1.58
    HDFC Bank1,504.00 23.60 1.59
    Larsen1,508.70 23.05 1.55
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,155.50 19.55 1.72
    HDFC Bank1,503.95 23.30 1.57
    Larsen1,508.20 22.30 1.50
    Bajaj Finserv11,908.80 160.45 1.37
    Kotak Mahindra1,738.90 22.60 1.32
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Life680.05 -7.45 -1.08
    Tech Mahindra1,079.50 -9.90 -0.91
    BPCL459.45 -3.30 -0.71
    Cipla973.25 -5.95 -0.61
    Titan Company1,745.25 -9.50 -0.54
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,079.70 -9.75 -0.89
    Titan Company1,744.55 -11.95 -0.68
    HCL Tech982.20 -2.70 -0.27
    Dr Reddys Labs5,558.90 -15.40 -0.28
    UltraTechCement6,715.00 -5.75 -0.09

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.3550-0.3850-0.52
    Euro-Rupee88.2590-0.1050-0.12
    Pound-Rupee103.01100.05000.05
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6704-0.0029-0.43
    View More