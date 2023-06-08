Sanjay Raut hits out at Devendra Fadnavis over death threat to Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey

Uddhav faction leader Anand Dubey on Wednesday filed a complaint at Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai regarding a death threat over a phone call. The alleged death threat call could be linked to the ongoing power struggle between the two factions of Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a dig at Maharashtra home minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after his party colleague allegedly received death threats over phone calls for supporting former CM Uddhav Thackeray. Criticising Fadnavis for remaining a mute spectator he asked whether the home minister has ‘floated tender for murdering political opponents’.

“What is happening in Maharashtra? What kind of condition has this government created? Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey received death threats on air during a live TV debate and home minister Fadnavis remains a mute spectator. Has the government given an order to kill its political opponents? Has a tender been floated for the murder as well? Answer Fadnavis,” the Rajya Sabha member tweeted in Hindi.

Uddhav faction leader Anand Dubey on Wednesday filed a complaint at Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai regarding a death threat over a phone call. He alleged that the caller threatened to shoot him if he supported Uddhav Thackeray.

Police are now trying to trace the caller, ANI reported quoting Mumbai Police.

Dubey appeared on several news channels on Wednesday over the violent clashes between two groups in Kolhapur after some objectionable social media posts emerged. As many as 36 people were arrested and normalcy was restored on Thursday in Kolhapur, but restrictions are still in effect in some parts of the city. A heavy police deployment has been made to maintain law and order.

According to reports, Dubey alleged that he first got the call from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Mashilkar in the evening but could not receive it as he was on air on a TV channel. However, when he called Mashilkar after the TV debate, the Eknath Shinde faction leader allegedly asked Dubey to ‘remain in his remains else he will shot’.

The alleged death threat call could be linked to the ongoing power struggle between the two factions of Shiv Sena. The Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) group and Eknath Sindhe-led Shiv Sena have been at loggerheads since there was a split in the party last year.