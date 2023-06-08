Sanjay Raut hits out at Devendra Fadnavis over death threat to Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey

Uddhav faction leader Anand Dubey on Wednesday filed a complaint at Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai regarding a death threat over a phone call. The alleged death threat call could be linked to the ongoing power struggle between the two factions of Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a dig at Maharashtra home minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after his party colleague allegedly received death threats over phone calls for supporting former CM Uddhav Thackeray. Criticising Fadnavis for remaining a mute spectator he asked whether the home minister has ‘floated tender for murdering political opponents’.

“What is happening in Maharashtra? What kind of condition has this government created? Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey received death threats on air during a live TV debate and home minister Fadnavis remains a mute spectator. Has the government given an order to kill its political opponents? Has a tender been floated for the murder as well? Answer Fadnavis,” the Rajya Sabha member tweeted in Hindi.

महाराष्ट्र में क्या हो रहा है?ये कैसी हालत खोके सरकारने बना रखी हैं ?शिवसेना प्रवक्ता आनंद दुबे जी कल एक टीव्ही न्यूज शो पर चर्चा कर रहे थे तो उन्हे ऑन एअर धमकाया गया..गृहमंत्री फडणविस मुकदर्शक बने बैठे हैं. क्या अपने राजनैतिक विरो धियोकी हत्या करने की सुपारी सरकारने दी… — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 8, 2023

