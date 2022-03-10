Sanguem Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sanguem Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin

Sanguem is an assembly constituency in South Goa district. The Sanguem legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Sanguem was won by Prasad S Gaonkar. He defeated BJP's Subhash Phal Dessai. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Subhash U Phal Dessai.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Prasad S Gaonkar garnered 7636 votes, securing 33.66 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 937 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.13 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sanguem constituency stands at 26445 with 12657 male voters and 13788 female voters.