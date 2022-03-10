Sangrur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sangrur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sangrur is an assembly constituency in the Sangrur district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Sangrur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Sangrur was won by Vijay Inder Singla of the INC. He defeated AAP's Dinesh Bansal.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Parkash Chand Garg.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vijay Inder Singla garnered 67310 votes, securing 47.14 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 30,812 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 21.58 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sangrur constituency stands at 1,89,838 with 90,159 male voters and 99,677 female voters.

The Sangrur constituency has a literacy level of 67.22 percent.