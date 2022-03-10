Sandila Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sandila Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sandila is an assembly constituency in the Hardoi district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sandila legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sandila was won by Raj Kumar Agrawal Urf Rajia of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Abdul Mannan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Kunwar Mahabir Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Raj Kumar Agrawal Urf Rajia garnered 90362 votes, securing 45.49 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20403 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.27 percent.