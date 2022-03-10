Sandi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sandi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sandi is an assembly constituency in the Hardoi district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sandi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Hardoi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sandi was won by Prabhash Kumar of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Omendra Kumar Verma.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Rajeshwari.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Prabhash Kumar garnered 72044 votes, securing 38.79 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20225 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.89 percent.