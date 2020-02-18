#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Sanders, Bloomberg trade insults as Democratic White House race heats up

Updated : February 18, 2020 09:22 AM IST

Sanders compared the former New York mayor with Republican President Donald Trump, saying both were billionaires trying to use their wealth to bend a corrupt political system.
That drew a response on Monday from Bloomberg, who tweeted a video featuring alleged Sanders supporters — his fervent online backers known as "Bernie Bros" — attacking other candidates and their supporters on social media.
Sanders leads polls nationally and in Nevada, where the next nominating contest will be held on Saturday, after strong finishes in the first two contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.
