Sanand Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates
Dec 7, 2022 10:40:09 PM IST

Sanand Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Sanand constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Sanand is an assembly constituency in the Ahmedabad district in the South region of Gujarat. The Sanand legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

A total of 15 candidates contested the election for the Sanand constituency. Patel Rameshbhai Balabhai of Congress, Kanubhai Karamshibhai Patel of BJP and Kuldipsinh Dilipsinh Vaghela of AAP contested the seat. The constituency was created in 2008 after the delimitation exercise. Kanubhai Karamshibhai Patel was with Congress when he won the seat in 2012 before switching to BJP ahead of the 2017 elections.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Sanand was won by Kanubhai Karamshibhai Patel of the BJP. Kanubhai Karamshibhai Patel defeated the Congress’s Dabhi Pushpaben Jorubhai.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC’s Kanubhai Karamshibhai Patel. In the 2017 assembly polls, Kanubhai Karamshibhai Patel garnered 67,692 votes, securing 36.65 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 7,721 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.19 percent.
The total number of voters in the Sanand constituency stands at 2,81,351. The Sanand constituency has a literacy level of 85.31 percent.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
