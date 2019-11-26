Samvidhan Diwas: A look at the making of India's Constitution

India is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' today to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. B R Ambedkar is the architect of India's Constitution.

The Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, and it came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India as a republic.

In 2015, the government declared November 26 as Constitution Day.