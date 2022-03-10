Samrala Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Samrala Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Samrala is an assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Samrala legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Samrala was won by Amrik Singh Dhillon of the INC. He defeated AAP's Sarbans Singh Manki.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Amrik Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Amrik Singh Dhillon garnered 51,930 votes, securing 38.47 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11,005 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.15 percent.

The total number of voters in the Samrala constituency stands at 1,75,822 with 83,358 male voters and 92,459 female voters.