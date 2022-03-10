Sambhal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sambhal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

0

Sambhal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Sambhal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Sambhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Sambhal is an assembly constituency in the Sambhal district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Sambhal legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sambhal was won by Iqbal Mehmood of the SP. He defeated BJP's Dr Arvind. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Iqbal Mehmood.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Iqbal Mehmood garnered 79248 votes, securing 32.84 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 19272 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.99 percent.
The total number of voters in the Sambhal constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Sambhal constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
