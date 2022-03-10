Samana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Samana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Samana is an assembly constituency in the Patiala district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Samana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Samana was won by Rajinder Singh of the INC. He defeated SAD's Surjit Singh Rakhra.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Surjit Singh Rakhra.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajinder Singh garnered 62551 votes, securing 41.92 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9849 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.6 percent.

The total number of voters in the Samana constituency stands at 192473 with 92398 male voters and 100059 female voters.

The Samana constituency has a literacy level of 79 percent.