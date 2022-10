Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Mulayam Singh was critical for a week now and had been on lifesaving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram. He was under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav died early Monday after suffering from prolonged illness. He was 82.