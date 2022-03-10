Salon Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Salon Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Salon is an assembly constituency in the Rae Bareli district of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Salon legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Salon was won by Dal Bahadur of the BJP. He defeated INC's Suresh Chaudhary.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ashakishore.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dal Bahadur garnered 78,028 votes, securing 40.44 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 16,055 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.32 percent.

The total number of voters in the Salon constituency stands at

3.40 lakh, with 1.82 lakh male voters and 1.58 lakh female voters.