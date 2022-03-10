0

Saligao Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Saligao Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Saligao Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Saligao constituency of Goa including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Saligao is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.
The Saligao legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Saligao was won by Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar of the GFP. He defeated BJP's Dilip Parulekar. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Dilip Parulekar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar garnered 9735 votes, securing 46.3 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2137 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.16 percent.
The total number of voters in the Saligao constituency stands at 27419 with 13469 male voters and 13950 female voters.
The Saligao constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.
