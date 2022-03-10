Salempur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Salempur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Salempur is an assembly constituency in the Deoria district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Salempur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Salempur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Salempur was won by Kali Prasad of the BJP. He defeated SP's Vijay Laxmi Gautam. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Manbodh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kali Prasad garnered 76175 votes, securing 46.9 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 25654 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.79 percent.

The total number of voters in the Salempur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Salempur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.