Saiyadraja Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Saiyadraja Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Saiyadraja is an assembly constituency in the Chandauli district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Saiyadraja legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Saiyadraja was won by Sushil Singh of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Shyam Narayan Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Manoj Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sushil Singh garnered 78869 votes, securing 39.89 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 14494 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.33 percent.The total number of voters in the Saiyadraja constituency stands at with male voters and female voters .