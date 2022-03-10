0

Saitu Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Saitu Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Saitu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Saitu constituency of Manipur including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Saitu is an assembly constituency in the Kangpokpi district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.
The Saitu legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.
TBD - CMS iframe results codeIn the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Saitu was won by Ngamthang Haokip of the INC.
He defeated BJP's Haokholet Kipgen.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Ngamthang Haokip.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Ngamthang Haokip garnered 19467 votes, securing 53.49 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3817 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.49 percent.The total number of voters in the Saitu constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Saitu constituency has a literacy level of 63.6 percent.
