Saikul Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Saikul Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Saikul Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Saikul constituency of Manipur including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Saikul is an assembly constituency in the Kangpokpi district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.
The Saikul legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Saikul was won by Yamthong Haokip of the INC.
He defeated NCP's Chungkhokai Doungel.
He defeated NCP's Chungkhokai Doungel.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Yamthong Haokip.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Yamthong Haokip garnered 8677 votes, securing 29.59 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3261 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.12 percent.The total number of voters in the Saikul constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Saikul constituency has a literacy level of 63.6 percent.
