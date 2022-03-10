Saikot Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Saikot Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Saikat is an assembly constituency in the Churachandpur district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.

The Saikot legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Saikot was won by T N Haokip of the INC.

He defeated BJP's Paokholal Haokip.

He defeated BJP's Paokholal Haokip.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's T N Haokip.

In the 2017 assembly polls, T N Haokip garnered 16354 votes, securing 48.25 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5101 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.05 percent.The total number of voters in the Saikot constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Saikot constituency has a literacy level of 82.78 percent.