Saidpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Saidpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Saidpur is an assembly constituency in the Ghazipur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Saidpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Saidpur was won by Subhash Passi of the SP.

He defeated BJP's Vidyasagar Sonkar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Subhash.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Subhash Passi garnered 76664 votes, securing 35.96 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8710 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.09 percent.

The total number of voters in the Saidpur constituency stands at